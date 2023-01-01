Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Parafrasear on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

"Paraphrase Online" is a completely free paraphrasing tool that can change words, sentences and even paragraphs.

Website: parafrasear.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Parafrasear. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.