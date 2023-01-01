What is an electronic invoice?. It is a commercial document with tax effects, generated, expressed and transmitted in electronic format. It replaces, in accordance with the corresponding legal provisions, traditional paper invoices and guarantees, among other things, the authenticity of its origin and the integrity of its content. In Costa Rica the invoice

Website: facturadorvirtual.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Facturador Virtual. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.