Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Panoptica on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Panoptica integrates security into every stage of the cloud-native app development cycle, protecting Kubernetes, containers, APIs, and serverless functions.

Website: panoptica.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Panoptica. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.