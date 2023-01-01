Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverless form handling, support for AWS Lambda functions, and full integration with Let's Encrypt. It provides both free and paid plans.Netlify customers include Google, Facebook, Verizon, NBC, Samsung, Nike, Cisco, Atlassian, LiveChat, Unilever, TriNet, Loblaw, Wieden+Kennedy, HashiCorp, Vue.js, Citrix, Peloton, Kubernetes, Lodash, Smashing Magazine, and Sequoia Capital.

