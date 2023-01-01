Paltalk is a proprietary video group chat service that enables users to communicate by video, Internet chat, or voice. It offers chat rooms and the ability for users to create their own public virtual chat room. Paltalk Desktop is available on macOS and Windows, and Paltalk Video Chat App is available for Android and iOS. While basic services are free of charge and basic software is free to download, fee-based memberships and paid upgrades to more capable versions are offered by AVM Software, the creators of Paltalk. Paltalk had 5.5 million unique users in 2013. An infographic created by the company in 2015 revealed that they had surpassed 100 million users.

Website: paltalk.com

