WebCatalog
Paltalk

Paltalk

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: paltalk.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Paltalk on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Paltalk is a proprietary video group chat service that enables users to communicate by video, Internet chat, or voice. It offers chat rooms and the ability for users to create their own public virtual chat room. Paltalk Desktop is available on macOS and Windows, and Paltalk Video Chat App is available for Android and iOS. While basic services are free of charge and basic software is free to download, fee-based memberships and paid upgrades to more capable versions are offered by AVM Software, the creators of Paltalk. Paltalk had 5.5 million unique users in 2013. An infographic created by the company in 2015 revealed that they had surpassed 100 million users.

Website: paltalk.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Paltalk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Discord

Discord

discord.com

Gitter

Gitter

gitter.im

NordPass

NordPass

nordpass.com

Telegram

Telegram

telegram.org

MEGA

MEGA

mega.io

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.com

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

onenote.com

Adobe Photoshop Web

Adobe Photoshop Web

adobe.com

Twitch

Twitch

twitch.tv

Moco

Moco

mocospace.com

Flipboard

Flipboard

flipboard.com

GroupMe

GroupMe

groupme.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy