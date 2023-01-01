Our World in Data
ourworldindata.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Our World in Data app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Our World in Data is a scientific online publication that focuses on large global problems such as poverty, disease, hunger, climate change, war, existential risks, and inequality.
Website: ourworldindata.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Our World in Data. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.