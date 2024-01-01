Ottawa Sun

Ottawa Sun

Read latest breaking news, updates, and headlines. Ottawa Sun offers information on latest national and international events & more. The Ottawa Sun is a daily newspaper in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It is published by Sun Media. It began publication in 1983 as the Ottawa Sunday Herald, until it was acquired by Toronto Sun Publishing Corporation in 1988. In April 2015, Sun Media papers were acquired by Postmedia.

