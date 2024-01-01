Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Openli

Openli

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: openli.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Openli on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Openli automates the process of vetting and managing your data processors, and we create your RoPA for you. In minutes. Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, on a strong belief that the importance of privacy should make it more manageable for legal teams. Our solution is The Privacy Hub. A platform that does the management, outreach, and vetting of all your data processors, and stores all relevant vendor information. By the book and at your fingertips. Upload your own information in the Hub for easy access. Share your privacy efforts with customers, stakeholders and prospects with just a few clicks. Let your team support Sales with less resources. Help close deals faster. Our customers say we take serious amounts of monotonous admin off their hands. That the platform “provides the single most valuable software solution to scale our legal operations”. We say privacy is important work - but it doesn’t have to be your work.

Website: openli.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Openli. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Forest Admin

Forest Admin

forestadmin.com

Didomi

Didomi

didomi.io

9teams

9teams

9teams.com

Targit

Targit

targit.com

Signagelive

Signagelive

signagelive.com

anonfriendly

anonfriendly

anonfriendly.com

Siteimprove

Siteimprove

siteimprove.com

Swisscows

Swisscows

swisscows.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal

simplelegal.com

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.