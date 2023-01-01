Onpipeline.com is a Sales CRM Software to manage your sales process and organize your customer data. Zero learning curve, inexpensive and scalable. Onpipeline offers a simple interface that really helps stay focused on the right deals. Tools designed to never miss an opportunity and bring more sales in less time. It includes native integrations with Google or Microsoft calendars, mailchimp, Quickbooks, and more. Also includes a powerful API, webhooks, and the ability to create widgets to integrate your external applications.

Website: onpipeline.com

