9teams
app.9teams.com
At 9TEAMS, we help ERP teams to stay on top of their implementation. Our ‘state-of-the-art cloud solution’ allows large and mixed teams to organize work and engage all stakeholders involved. This highly scalable platform makes alignment and follow-up a breeze. It brings together all stakeholders, information, tasks, issues, requests and scenarios. Tech savvy or not, internal or external; save time, demonstrate compliance and get things done! You’re up-and-running in no time.
Website: 9teams.com
