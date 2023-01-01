WebCatalogWebCatalog
OneLogin

OneLogin

app.onelogin.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the OneLogin app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

OneLogin, Inc. is a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) provider that designs, develops, and sells a unified access management system (UAM) platform to enterprise-level businesses and organizations. Founded in 2009 by brothers Thomas Pedersen and Christian Pedersen, OneLogin is a late stage venture, privately held company.OneLogin was named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management. The OneLogin UAM platform is an access management system that uses single sign-on (SSO) and a cloud directory to enable organizations to manage user access to on-premises and cloud applications. The platform also includes user provisioning, lifecycle management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA). OneLogin is based in San Francisco with a developer office in Redmond, Washington, as well as London and Guadalajara. The company hosts an annual Connect user conference.

Website: onelogin.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to OneLogin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Nextpoint

Nextpoint

secure.nextpoint.com

Okta

Okta

login.okta.com

Engine Yard

Engine Yard

login.engineyard.com

Expensify

Expensify

expensify.com

Brainshark

Brainshark

brainshark.com

JumpCloud

JumpCloud

console.jumpcloud.com

Duo Admin

Duo Admin

admin.duosecurity.com

eSchool

eSchool

myeschoolhome.com

Visma Online

Visma Online

vismaonline.com

Druva

Druva

login.druva.com

UberConference

UberConference

uberconference.com

Coassemble

Coassemble

app.coassemble.com