OneLogin, Inc. is a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) provider that designs, develops, and sells a unified access management system (UAM) platform to enterprise-level businesses and organizations. Founded in 2009 by brothers Thomas Pedersen and Christian Pedersen, OneLogin is a late stage venture, privately held company.OneLogin was named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management. The OneLogin UAM platform is an access management system that uses single sign-on (SSO) and a cloud directory to enable organizations to manage user access to on-premises and cloud applications. The platform also includes user provisioning, lifecycle management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA). OneLogin is based in San Francisco with a developer office in Redmond, Washington, as well as London and Guadalajara. The company hosts an annual Connect user conference.

Website: onelogin.com

