Octocom is an AI customer support platform for e-commerce stores, automating customer support for routine tasks and freeing your team to handle only exceptional cases. One-click integration with major e-commerce platforms and help desks, pre-sale and post-sale AI support, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support to help brands of any size set up and integrate our AI - all without the exaggerated cost.

Website: octocom.ai

