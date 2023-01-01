National Public Radio (NPR, stylized in all lowercase) is an American privately and publicly funded non-profit media organization based in Washington, D.C. NPR differs from other non-profit membership media organizations, such as AP, in that it was established by an act of Congress and most of its member stations are owned by government entities (often public universities). It serves as a national syndicator to a network of over 1,000 public radio stations in the United States.NPR produces and distributes news and cultural programming. The organization's flagship shows are two drive-time news broadcasts, Morning Edition and the afternoon All Things Considered; both are carried by most NPR member stations, and are among the most popular radio programs in the country. As of March 2018, the drive time programs attract an audience of 14.9 million and 14.7 million per week respectively.NPR manages the Public Radio Satellite System, which distributes NPR programs and other programming from independent producers and networks such as American Public Media and Public Radio International. Its content is also available on-demand online, on mobile networks, and, in many cases, as podcasts.

Website: npr.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NPR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.