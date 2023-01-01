Save time and money with visual feedback. The fastest way to share ideas and comments on your web projects. nootiz is the todo list for your live website. Place your notes on the desired item with a single click. Ideal for web agencies, web designers, copywriters and web developers.

Website: nootiz.com

