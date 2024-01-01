Enhance your experience with the desktop app for NonProfit PRO on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

NonProfit PRO magazine is a strategy guide for nonprofit professionals. It is the go-to source for nonprofit management and strategy. Developed for thought leaders and innovators, we cover topics ranging from internal issues such human resources, board and volunteer management to technology to tax and legal matters, news and, of course, raising funds.

Website: nonprofitpro.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NonProfit PRO. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.