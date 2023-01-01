Niconico (ニコニコ, Nikoniko, lit. "Smile"; formerly Nico Nico Douga (ニコニコ動画, Niko Niko Dōga); abbreviated Nico-dō) is a Japanese video-sharing service on the web. "Niconico" or "nikoniko" is the Japanese ideophone for smiling. As of September 2015, Niconico is the tenth most visited website in Japan, according to Alexa traffic rankings. The site won the Japanese Good Design Award in 2007, and an Honorary Mention of the Digital Communities category at Prix Ars Electronica 2008.

Website: nicovideo.jp

