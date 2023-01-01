Nick Jr. is an American pay television channel run by ViacomCBS through its domestic networks division's Kids and Family Group. It launched on September 28, 2009, as a spin-off of Nickelodeon's long-running preschool programming block of the same name, and primarily targets preschoolers. The channel's lineup features a mix of originally-produced programming, along with series previously and concurrently aired on the Nickelodeon block and its previous iterations; because of the two entities, Nick Jr. is known on-air as "the Nick Jr. Channel" (as of March 2018) to avoid confusion, especially at times of day where both services are carrying preschool programming. The channel replaced Noggin, which was relaunched as a streaming service in 2015 and acts as a separate sister brand. Noggin's programming is distinct from the Nick Jr. channel's, it mainly carried pre-teen-oriented programs at its launch, and its 2015 streaming service features a variety of exclusive series. The Nick Jr. channel and the Nick Jr. block are both currently running. The latter airs weekdays on Nickelodeon from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET (those hours vary during the summer months, other school break periods and on major national holidays), having traditional commercial breaks for certain programs. As of September 2018, Nick Jr. is available to approximately 70.310 million pay television households in the United States.

Website: nickjr.tv

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Nick Jr.. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.