Newswise is where journalists choose, connect, and use smart news. Journalists look to Newswise as a trusted resource for knowledge-based news, embargoed research results and expert contacts from the world's leading research institutions: universities, colleges, laboratories, professional organizations, governmental agencies, and private research groups active in the fields of medicine, science, business and the humanities. Newswise maintains a comprehensive database of current news, searchable archives, subscription wire services, and advanced information management tools to enhance the value and efficiency of research-based news delivery for both journalists and source institutions. Newswise is also designed to provide communications professionals with easy, efficient, and effective access to journalists. Our services distribute news directly to journalists who have requested it. Newswise can reduce your costs while greatly expanding your media relations effectiveness and enhancing the value of your information.

Website: newswise.com

