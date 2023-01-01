U.S. News & World Report is an American media company that publishes news, opinion, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis. Founded as a news magazine in 1933, U.S. News transitioned to primarily web-based publishing in 2010. U.S. News covers politics, education, health, money, careers, travel, technology, and cars. The U.S. News's rankings of American and international colleges and universities is among the most used college rankings, along with Times Higher Education, Academic Ranking of World Universities, and QS World University Rankings.

Website: usnews.com

