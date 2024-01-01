Neural Frames is an AI-driven tool for creating video clips from text prompts. It uses a generative AI called Stable Diffusion, which has been trained on 2.3 billion images, to produce stunning visuals with no need to code. The tool is easy to use - simply type in a text prompt and the neural network will do the rest. Neural Frames was created by a physicist, who made sure to keep the cost low - just 7€ to generate 1000 frames. The tool is inspired by Deforum and Lexica, two other AI-driven tools, and users can find inspiration on prompts from Lexica. The tool was built with user feedback in mind, and the creator encourages users to contact them with suggestions.

Website: neuralframes.com

