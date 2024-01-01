neural frames

Neural Frames is an AI-driven tool for creating video clips from text prompts. It uses a generative AI called Stable Diffusion, which has been trained on 2.3 billion images, to produce stunning visuals with no need to code. The tool is easy to use - simply type in a text prompt and the neural network will do the rest. Neural Frames was created by a physicist, who made sure to keep the cost low - just 7€ to generate 1000 frames. The tool is inspired by Deforum and Lexica, two other AI-driven tools, and users can find inspiration on prompts from Lexica. The tool was built with user feedback in mind, and the creator encourages users to contact them with suggestions.

