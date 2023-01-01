Netskope
partners.netskope.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Netskope on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: netskope.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Netskope. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Centrify
centrify.com
Secureworks
idp.secureworks.com
Tufin
portal.tufin.com
StartMail
mail.startmail.com
Dig
app.dig.security
SecurityMetrics
securitymetrics.com
SecurityWeek
securityweek.com
Clearwater Analytics
www2.clearwateranalytics.com
Perimeter 81
app.perimeter81.com
PrinciplesUs
my.principles.com
Mandiant
login.mandiant.com
OutSystems
outsystems.com