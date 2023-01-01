WebCatalog
Needl

Needl

needl.tech

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Needl on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

One app to search them all. Instantly find anything you need.

Website: needl.tech

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Needl. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Glean

Glean

glean.com

10015

10015

10015.io

Huntr

Huntr

huntr.co

Ember

Ember

ember.co

Roblox Studio

Roblox Studio

create.roblox.com

NOAH

NOAH

noah.com

StudySmarter

StudySmarter

studysmarter.de

Vaia

Vaia

hellovaia.com

Same Energy

Same Energy

same.energy

Gyazo

Gyazo

gyazo.com

The Knot

The Knot

theknot.com

Libby

Libby

libbyapp.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy