Junior Naver - 쥬니어 네이버 JUNIOR NAVER is a website for kids that provides verified content that parents can trust. The site features videos, audiobooks, and games with cute characters that children enjoy exploring. All content is selected to stimulate children's imagination and help promote their development. Educational contents such as curriculum, language games, and quizzes make learning as enjoyable as playing.

Website: jr.naver.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 쥬니어 네이버. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.