Natural Language Playlist explores the rich and complex relationship between language and music and uses Transformer language models to build playlists. Music recommendation is something that is “locked behind closed doors” for lack of a better term. You have to wait a week for your songs, find the right song radio, or hope that an algorithm spits out what you’re looking for. By giving you direct query access to intelligent music recommendations, I hope that I can broaden your musical horizons and get you bumping to some good tunes.

Website: naturallanguageplaylist.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Natural Language Playlist. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.