All the music you love, all the freedom you need. Arabic and International in one place. Anghami is the perfect music companion for you. With a library of over 57 million Arabic and International songs, thousands of podcasts, and hundreds of playlists, you will be able to enjoy the best music experience on a music player like no other.

Website: anghami.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Anghami. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.