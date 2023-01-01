National General Insurance, formerly the GMAC Insurance Group is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based property and casualty insurance company. The company was founded in 1920. The company is the only insurance company in the United States to originate within the automotive industry.

Website: natgenagency.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to National General. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.