Namuwiki (Korean: 나무위키) is a Korean language wiki. It was launched on 17 April 2015, is powered by the proprietary wiki software The Seed, and is currently based in Paraguay. Its name, "Namu" (나무) translates to "tree" in Korean. According to Similarweb, it is the seventh most visited website in South Korea.

Website: namu.wiki

