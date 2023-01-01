N26 (known as Number 26 until July 2016) is a German neobank headquartered in Berlin, Germany. N26 currently offers its services throughout various member states of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and in the United States. Its operations in the United Kingdom have been suspended since April 2020 due to the uncertainties caused by Brexit.

Website: n26.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to N26. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.