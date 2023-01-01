MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business processes that involve personal data, contracts, money and identity, saving up to 90% of the time involved. HR departments use us to onboard employees and distribute payslips. Sales departments use us to onboard clients. Professional services firms use us to sign contracts, capture data and exchange documents with their clients. Schools use us to automate admissions processes.

Website: mydocsafe.com

