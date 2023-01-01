WebCatalogWebCatalog
MyMind is the first and largest blended model of mental health care in Ireland, and is putting Ireland at the forefront of mental health innovation. MyMind provides counselling and psychotherapy face to face and online, with 120 mental health professionals and different languages.

