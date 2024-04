Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides end-to-end solutions for content streaming, storage, distribution, and monetization. Muvi's mission is to empower businesses of all sizes with flexible, secure, and customizable streaming platforms, revolutionizing content delivery globally. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Muvi aims to set industry benchmarks and become the premier choice for businesses entering the digital streaming arena.

Website: muvi.com

