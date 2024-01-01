Enhance your experience with the desktop app for mutable.ai on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.

