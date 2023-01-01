Official Movim Pod, hosted in Germany Movim is a social and chat platform that act as a frontend for the XMPP network. Once deployed Movim offers a complete social and chat experience for the decentralized XMPP network users. It can easily connect to several XMPP servers at the same time. With a simple configuration it can also be restricted to one XMPP server and will then act as a powerful frontend for it. Movim is fully compatible with the most used XMPP servers such as ejabberd or Prosody.

Website: mov.im

