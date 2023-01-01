WebCatalogWebCatalog
Movim

Movim

mov.im

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Movim app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Official Movim Pod, hosted in Germany Movim is a social and chat platform that act as a frontend for the XMPP network. Once deployed Movim offers a complete social and chat experience for the decentralized XMPP network users. It can easily connect to several XMPP servers at the same time. With a simple configuration it can also be restricted to one XMPP server and will then act as a powerful frontend for it. Movim is fully compatible with the most used XMPP servers such as ejabberd or Prosody.

Website: mov.im

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Movim. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Disroot XMPP Chat

Disroot XMPP Chat

webchat.disroot.org

LUM Explorer

LUM Explorer

explorer.lum.network

Bluesky Social

Bluesky Social

bsky.app

Feedbin

Feedbin

feedbin.com

OpenChat

OpenChat

oc.app

Mastodon

Mastodon

joinmastodon.org

Minds

Minds

minds.com

Vivaldi Social

Vivaldi Social

social.vivaldi.net

Instagram Direct Messenger

Instagram Direct Messenger

instagram.com

Known

Known

withknown.com

netclusive

netclusive

netclusive.de

Zerion

Zerion

app.zerion.io