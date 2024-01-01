Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MOSTLY AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

MOSTLY AI is the pioneering leader in the creation of structured synthetic data. It enables anyone to generate high-quality, production-like synthetic data for smarter AI and smarter testing. Synthetic data teams at Fortune 100 companies and others can originate, amend, and share datasets in ways that overcome the ethical challenges of using real, anonymized, or dummy data. AI-generated synthetic data is private, provides a reduction in time-to-data, and puts more machine learning models into production.

