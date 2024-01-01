Modular

Modular

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: modular.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Modular on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Categories:
Software Development
MLOps Platforms

Website: modular.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Modular. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric

microsoft.com

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

neptune.ai

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

V7

V7

v7labs.com

SAP

SAP

sap.com

CoreWeave

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

You Might Also Like

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

zapEHR

zapEHR

zapehr.com

Dataloop

Dataloop

dataloop.ai

Coze

Coze

coze.com

escape

escape

escape.tech

Speexx

Speexx

speexx.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

LambdaTest

LambdaTest

app.lambdatest.com

Brancher.ai

Brancher.ai

brancher.ai

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

Zerve

Zerve

zerve.ai

Mortar AI

Mortar AI

mortarai.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.