WebCatalog
Modelo

Modelo

modelo.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Modelo on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Collaborate with colleagues, share & markup design assets, & build interactive presentations with Modelo, a centralized communication hub for architects & designers.

Website: modelo.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Modelo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

architecturaldigest.com

Speakap

Speakap


PromeAI

PromeAI

promeai.com

Artboard Studio

Artboard Studio

artboard.studio

Icons8

Icons8

icons8.com

Uxcel

Uxcel

uxcel.com

Visme

Visme


Paste by WeTransfer

Paste by WeTransfer

pasteapp.com

Indema

Indema

indema.co

Desygner

Desygner

desygner.com

Microsoft Sway

Microsoft Sway


Hem

Hem

hem.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy