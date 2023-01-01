WebCatalog
Mockaroo

Mockaroo

mockaroo.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mockaroo on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

A free test data generator and API mocking tool - Mockaroo lets you create custom CSV, JSON, SQL, and Excel datasets to test and demo your software.

Website: mockaroo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mockaroo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

ADVICEment

ADVICEment

advicement.io

Polygon.io

Polygon.io

polygon.io

Rendero

Rendero

renderdo.com

Cloudlayer

Cloudlayer

cloudlayer.io

Byte Scout

Byte Scout

app.bytescout.com

Enki

Enki

learn.enki.com

Gretel.ai

Gretel.ai

console.gretel.ai

Sympa

Sympa

sympa.com

Cascade

Cascade

app.cascade.io

ZENmix

ZENmix

zenmix.io

Datafeedwatch

Datafeedwatch

app.datafeedwatch.com

Dataform

Dataform

app.dataform.co

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy