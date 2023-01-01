Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for mobile.dev on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Mobile UI Testing, Simplified. Write, update, and run your UI tests in minutes, instead of days.

Website: mobile.dev

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to mobile.dev. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.