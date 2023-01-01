Miners & Merchants Bank was established June 10, 1902 by three local businessmen to serve the Town's merchants and miners. We remain a small local community-centered bank dedicated to customer service with a desire to personally serve our customers. Our customers are people - not just numbers. We are committed to good customer service- that's our goal.

Website: minersandmerchantsbank.com

