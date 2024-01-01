MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process of machine learning pipelines. The MERCURY is the easiest way to share your Python notebook with non-technical people. By adding widgets to your computational notebook you can create an interactive report, dashboard, web app... and the DEPLOY it with just a few clicks by using MERCURY CLOUD.

Website: mljar.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MLJAR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.