Mint.com is a free, web-based personal financial management service for the US and Canada, created by Aaron Patzer. Mint originally provided account aggregation through a deal with Yodlee, but has since moved to using Intuit for connecting to accounts. Mint's primary service allows users to track bank, credit card, investment, and loan balances and transactions through a single user interface, as well as create budgets and set financial goals. In 2009, Mint was acquired by Intuit, the makers of Quicken and TurboTax.As of 2010, Mint.com claims to connect with more than 16,000 US and Canadian financial institutions, and to support more than 17 million individual financial accounts. As of November 2013, Mint.com claimed to have more than 10 million users. In 2016, Mint.com claimed to have over 20 million users.

Website: mint.intuit.com

