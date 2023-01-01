Bitbucket is a web-based version control repository hosting service owned by Atlassian, for source code and development projects that use either Mercurial (from launch until 1 July 2020) or Git (since October 2011) revision control systems. Bitbucket offers both commercial plans and free accounts. It offers free accounts with an unlimited number of private repositories (which can have up to five users in the case of free accounts) as of September 2010. Bitbucket integrates with other Atlassian software like Jira, HipChat, Confluence and Bamboo. It is similar to GitHub, which primarily uses Git. Bitbucket has traditionally marketed its services to professional developers with private proprietary software code, especially since being acquired by Atlassian in 2010. In February 2017, Bitbucket announced it had reached 6 million developers and 1 million teams on its platform.Bitbucket has three deployment models: Cloud, Bitbucket Server, and Data Center.

Website: bitbucket.org

