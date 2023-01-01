Lucidchart is a web-based proprietary platform that allows users to collaborate on drawing, revising and sharing charts and diagrams.Lucidchart runs on browsers that support HTML5. This means it does not require updates of a third-party software like Adobe Flash. In 2010, Lucidchart announced they had integrated into the Google Apps Marketplace.In 2011, Lucidchart raised $1 million in "angel funding" in 2011.On October 17, 2018, Lucidchart announced it had raised an additional $72 million from Meritech Capital and ICONIQ Capital.

Website: lucidchart.com

