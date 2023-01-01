WebCatalogWebCatalog
Mindsera

Mindsera

beta.mindsera.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Mindsera app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Get personalized mentorship and feedback for improving your mindset, cognitive skills, mental health, and fitness.

Website: mindsera.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mindsera. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yoodli

Yoodli

app.yoodli.ai

PlushCare

PlushCare

plushcare.com

Lyra

Lyra

care.lyrahealth.com

MyMind

MyMind

mymind.org

Gympass

Gympass

gympass.com

Meditopia

Meditopia

webapp.meditopia.com

FitOn

FitOn

app.fitonapp.com

Talkspace

Talkspace

talkspace.com

Withings Health Mate

Withings Health Mate

healthmate.withings.com

Procentive

Procentive

app.procentive.com

PsychCentral

PsychCentral

psychcentral.com

Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind

verywellmind.com