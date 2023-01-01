MindMeister
mindmeister.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the MindMeister app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
MindMeister is an online mind mapping application that allows its users to visualize, share and present their thoughts via the cloud. MindMeister was launched in 2007 by MeisterLabs GmbH, a software company founded by Michael Hollauf and Till Vollmer. After 10 years in the market, MindMeister has more than 7 million users who created more than a billion ideas to date.
Website: mindmeister.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MindMeister. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.