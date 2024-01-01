Formed by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in large management and ERP projects, MIND ERP dominates the entire IT project development cycle, from the feasibility study to the delivery of solutions integrated into business processes. We offer MindERP, a complete business management software, being an ERP that also has CRM, E-Procurement, E-Commerce and Sales Order Portal functions, all on a single platform and a solution designed by experts, making the company's business company a unique experience. In addition, we also provide SAF - Financial Support System, which facilitates the use of companies' accountability, without the need for different installed programs or licenses, easily integrated with other ERP systems, making financial processes simpler, such as advances and control of authorization of payments (of legal processes, taxes, freight, travel expenses, etc.) and the issuance of second copies of invoices. We also offer consultancy on large ERPs in the market with professionals with extensive experience in controlling and finance processes, industrial management and logistics. Through outsourcing activities, we also provide support for hardware and software, environment planning, data center allocation, website hosting and emails.

Website: itwsgroup.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MindERP. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.