MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, with easy to use solutions that help improve customer experience. Chatbots or virtual assistants built with MindBehind can be added to websites, mobile apps, social media interfaces, like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, and very soon smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Website: mindbehind.com

