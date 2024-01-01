WebCatalog

Website: ideta.io

Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SERVICES * A no-code chatbot builder platform * A community management tool * A team at your service to create your conversational assistants * A 5 day training course about conversational topics and the creation of your first bot IDEATA's ADDED VALUE Ideta's platform is the only one that is collaborative, multi-NLP, scalable, in SaaS (or on premise) that allows you to create chatbots that are personalized, connected, multichannel and accessible. IDEATA's REFERENCES * Large accounts such as ESCP Business School, Alinéa, Biogroupe, Rennes Métropole, Orange Océan, BIC, Brandt group… * SMEs that need to adapt and automate their services in conversational form According to Salesforce and Gartner, 77% of consumers think that chatbots will transform their expectations of businesses in the next 5 years and 50% of businesses will be spending more on chatbots than on developing mobile applications in 2021.

