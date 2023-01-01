WebCatalog

Mimiran is the CRM for people who love serving clients, but hate "selling". It's a different take on CRM that's designed to work for you, getting you more leads from your website, getting more conversations with those leads, and turning those conversations into (e)signed clients with compelling, mobile-friendly proposals. Plus, stay in touch with the people who matter with intuitive Call Mode. Build your practice with an intuitive dashboard to stay on top of the sales funnel. And measure the effectiveness of Google AdWords and Facebook campaigns, all the way to revenue.

