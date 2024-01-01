Microsoft Viva

Microsoft Viva

Microsoft Viva

Create an engaged and productive workforce. Continuously improve employee engagement and business performance with next-generation AI and insights. Microsoft Viva brings together the tools and applications your business needs for communication and feedback, analytics, goals, and learning-all in one unified solution.

