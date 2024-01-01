Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Microsoft Viva on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Create an engaged and productive workforce. Continuously improve employee engagement and business performance with next-generation AI and insights. Microsoft Viva brings together the tools and applications your business needs for communication and feedback, analytics, goals, and learning-all in one unified solution.

Website: microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Viva. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.